BJP MP again raised questions on Modi government foreign policy said- If India wants long-term partner in the Indian Ocean then grant loan to sri lanka

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who has a constant critic-like attitude against the Modi government, has once again opened the front and questioned the government’s foreign policy. Said that “If India wants a long-term ally for the Indian Ocean, then it should now give a loan of $10 billion to the Rajapaksa government of Sri Lanka. Otherwise, China will be faced with finding another junior partner. The Modi government has failed in many foreign policy issues. Don’t let Sri Lanka become second.”

He said that by not doing so, Sri Lanka will also leave with us and join China. This will not bode well for our neighboring foreign policy. He says that the foreign and economic policies of the Indian government are not correct. Because of this many times we are facing problems. He had recently criticized the government in the winter session of Parliament by saying that “when asked a question on China’s intrusion into the Indian border, the Rajya Sabha secretariat refused to answer a sensitive question.”

Prior to this, he had pulled up the government on social media and other public platforms several times regarding China. This often creates a ridiculous situation in front of the government on the part of its own MP. They behave like the opposition even when they are in the ruling party.

Subramanian Swamy, who arrived at a program in Mathura a few days ago, said that “Along with the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister also does not have the knowledge of economics. Both the PM and the Finance Minister are in arrogance. They think that everyone knows, but in reality they do not know anything, while the inflation rate is increasing continuously. Swamy said that the growth rate has been falling continuously since 2016. Covid has further accelerated the decline.

Earlier, Nobel Prize winning economist Abhijit Banerjee had said that the Indian economy is still below the level of the year 2019. Banerjee had expressed her concerns about the economy and said that people are facing very difficult financially right now. After the remarks of the Nobel Prize winning economist, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy once again targeted the Modi government on the same pretext, saying that PM Modi cannot dismiss his analysis.