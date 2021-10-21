bjp mp ananth hegde wrote letter to ceat tire company ceo over amir khan advertisement on diwali

BJP MP Anant Hegde in a letter to CEAT Limited CEO Anant Vardhan Goenka said that you are very keen and sensitive towards the problems of the general public. Also you are from Hindu community so I am sure you will feel the discrimination done against Hindus for centuries.

BJP MP from Karnataka, Ananth Kumar Hegde, who is often in the news due to his controversial statements, has objected to an advertisement of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for not bursting crackers in the streets on Diwali by Aamir Khan in an advertisement made for tire company CEAT Ltd. The BJP leader has objected to the advice given. At the same time, he has said in a letter to the CEO of the company that Hindus are angry and hurt by this advertisement.

In a letter to CEAT Limited CEO Anant Vardhan Goenka requesting him to take cognizance of Aamir Khan’s advertisement, he said that the recent advertisement of your company in which Aamir Khan is advising people not to burn crackers on the streets is a very good message. is giving. Your concerns on public issues are most welcome. So I request you to solve one more problem faced by the people on the streets.

He further wrote that on Friday and other important festivals, roads are blocked by Muslim society in the name of Namaz. This is seen in many cities where Muslims block busy roads and offer Namaz on the road. At that time important vehicles like ambulances and fire brigade also get stuck in the traffic, causing serious damage.

Apart from this, Anant Hegde wrote in his letter that every day when azaan is given, a loud sound comes out from the mics above the mosques in our country. That sound exceeds the prescribed limit. On Friday it is extended for some more time. Because of this sound, people suffering from various diseases and resting people, people working in different institutions and teachers teaching in classrooms create great inconvenience. This causes harm to many people and few victims are mentioned here.

He further wrote that since you are very curious and sensitive towards the problems of the general public. Also you are from Hindu community so I am sure you will feel the discrimination done against Hindus for centuries. Nowadays Hindu sentiments are often hurt by some anti-Hindu actors while they never try to expose the wrongdoings of their community.

BJP MP Anant Hegede also wrote in his letter that therefore I request you to take cognizance of this particular incident in which advertisement of your company has created unrest among Hindus. I hope that in future your company will respect Hindu sentiments and never hurt it directly or indirectly.

It is worth noting that in the past, clothing brand Fabindia also had to remove one of its advertisements ‘Jashn-e-Rivaz’ after protests by some senior BJP leaders. BJP leaders had objected to the name of the advertisement related to Diwali in Urdu. After which the social media post related to the advertisement was also removed. After removing its ad, Fabindia said that Jashn-e-Rivaz was not a Diwali clothing collection. The ‘Jhilmil Diwali’ collection is yet to be launched.