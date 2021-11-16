BJP MP asked- Modi government enjoys being humiliated by China or has it become a habit?

Subramanian Swamy has made a big attack on the Modi government on the news of the 14th round of talks on the India-China border dispute. The BJP MP has asked the question whether the Modi government has got used to insulting China.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who has been constantly criticizing India’s stand on the border dispute with China, has again put the Modi government in the dock for this dispute. Raising the question, the MP has asked whether the government enjoys being humiliated by China or has it got used to it.

Actually, there is news that this week there may be a meeting between China and India in the matter of border dispute. Swamy has targeted the central government regarding this. Swamy tweeted and said – Has the Modi government got used to insulting China, so is it fun? Which area of ​​India was mutually agreed upon in 1993 after China annexed our territory? What’s there to talk about? Once may be fine, but all the meetings so far by the Chinese have been met with humiliation.

Earlier, Swamy had attacked the government, linking the meeting on Afghanistan with the issue of China. Swamy then said that the main issue is the Chinese occupation of Indian territory. This problem remains unresolved even after 18 face-to-face meetings. So the Modi government should now focus on only one point and that is to get China out of our region.

Let us tell you that since last year, there is a standoff between India and China on the border in Ladakh. After the Galwan Valley violence, both have deployed a large number of soldiers and weapons there. Apart from Ladakh, China is also continuing its activities on the border with Arunachal. China’s nefarious antics have been exposed by many satellite images.

There are continuous talks between India and China to resolve this dispute, but so far this matter is unresolved. 13 rounds of talks have taken place. After the 13th round of talks, China had blamed India for this standoff.