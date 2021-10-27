BJP MP Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari sang ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’ song with wife Surbhi; Watch video – Manoj Tiwari sang ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’ at family function, people started giving such reaction; see

Manoj Tiwari was supported by his wife Surbhi while singing ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’, which is attracting the attention of people on social media.

BJP leader and Bhojpuri film industry’s singer-actor Manoj Tiwari has sung his popular song ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’ in a family function which is being well-liked. While singing, Manoj Tiwari was supported by his wife Surbhi, which is attracting the attention of people on social media. This video of Manoj Tiwari and his wife is being shared a lot on social media, on which people are giving their feedback.

In the video, Manoj Tiwari is seen holding his younger daughter in his lap and singing ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’ with a mic in one hand. His wife Surbhi Tiwari also accompanies him in the song. To which he says, ‘This line (his only Hans Dele Rinkiya’s father) was made that someday he would come and sing. Hearing this talk of Manoj Tiwari, the laughter of all the people present in the program goes away.

Sharing this lovely video, journalist Rohini Singh tweeted, ‘Very well sung.’ Journalist Prashant Kumar tweeted, ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa 2.0.’ Journalist Sakshi Joshi commented on Manoj Tiwari’s video and called it cute.

A user named Sharfraz Alam wrote, ‘Best Manoj Tiwari ji.’ A user named Shahzad Khan wrote, ‘Very lovely Manoj Bhaiya, lots of love to the daughter.’ A user named Himanshu Awasthi wrote in praise of the song of Manoj Tiwari’s wife, ‘The female version is number one.’

Manoj Tiwari’s wife Surbhi is a well-known singer of Bhojpuri film industry. Manoj Tiwari and his marriage took place in a secret way in April 2020. This second marriage of Manoj Tiwari took place at the age of 50. Manoj Tiwari and Surbhi also have a daughter. Manoj Tiwari’s first wife’s name is Rani Tiwari. Rani and Manoj Tiwari also have a daughter. Recently there was news that Rani is dating a Punjabi singer.