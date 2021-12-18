BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh Slaps Wrestler Publicly During National Wrestling Championship in Ranchi

The President of the Wrestling Federation of India slapped a wrestler on the middle stage during an event in Ranchi. Along with being the president of the union, Singh is also a BJP MP from Gonda, UP.

The President of the Wrestling Federation of India slapped a wrestler on the middle stage during an event in Ranchi. Along with being the president of the union, Singh is also a BJP MP from Gonda, UP.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh was embroiled in a controversy on Friday. In a program organized in Ranchi, he slapped a wrestler from Uttar Pradesh on the stage itself. This is the story of Under-15 National Wrestling Championship which was being organized at Shaheed Ganpat Rai Indoor Stadium.

In this championship, wrestlers who arrived from many states including Uttar Pradesh started protesting, demanding an apology from the president of the union. In this matter, Jharkhand Wrestling Association president Bholanath Singh intervened and handled the matter to some extent. Singh is also currently a BJP MP from Gonda in UP.

What was the whole matter?

Actually, during the age verification for this competition, the age of a wrestler from Uttar Pradesh turned out to be more than 15 years. Due to which he was barred from participating in the competition. After this, the wrestler first filed a complaint and after reaching the stage started arguing with the president of the union, Braj Bhushan.

After some time, the wrestler also threatened him to enter the ring. After much persuasion, when the wrestler did not get off the stage and kept shouting there. Then the President of the Indian Wrestling Association lost his cool and slapped the wrestler in front of everyone and drove him off the stage.

Seeing the matter getting heated, Jharkhand Wrestling Association president Bholanath Singh, who was present on the stage, intervened and took over Braj Bhushan Singh. After this everyone took the wrestler down from the stage. The video of this incident is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

After this slap, President Braj Bhushan Singh said that there is no place for indiscipline. If the wrestler was allowed to participate despite being older, it would have had a bad effect on other wrestlers.

Jharkhand Wrestling Association president Bholanath also supported this point. At the same time, he also said that overage is a big problem, the Sports Authority should consider it and stop it.