BJP MP defying the order of DDMA, went to the banks of Yamuna and performed Chhath Puja.-

Chhath Puja has started across the country from today along with bathing. The main worship of Chhath will take place on November 10. Arghya will be given in the evening on that day.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma defied the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and offered prayers at a ghat near ITO on Monday. He started the preparations for this festival worshiping the Sun God from today. West Delhi MP Verma arrived at a Chhath Ghat near ITO along with BJP workers and people from Purvanchali community. On the other hand, along with bathing and eating, Chhath Puja has started across the country from today. The main worship of Chhath will take place on November 10. Arghya will be given in the evening on that day.

Attacking the AAP government, Parvesh Verma said that Arvind Kejriwal is touring Punjab and Uttarakhand. He is worried about the elections there. In such a situation, following all the rules of Kovid-19, who will worry about the Purvanchalis performing Chhath Puja in Delhi? How can he betray their trust?

Keep in mind that due to the Kovid epidemic, DDMA has banned the organization of Chhath Puja at Yamuna Ghats this year. DDMA has also issued instructions to the administration and police to strictly follow this ban. DDMA had also spoken of action under the legal provisions against those who disobeyed the order. According to the TV report, a senior police officer said that if anyone violates the orders of DDMA on November 10, then strict action will be taken against him and he will be punished. However, he also said that BJP MPs had gone there for the preparations for the worship.

The war of words between the capital’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP has been going on for the last several days over this order. The festival also has political implications as people from Purvanchal (Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar) live in large numbers in the city. This section is important for both the parties in terms of vote bank. On the other hand, a new controversy emerged on the day of the beginning of the preparations for the puja.

When Chhath Vrat women were seen taking a dip on the banks of Yamuna in Kalindikunj in dirty and poisonous water, their pictures and videos went viral on social media. The opposition BJP blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the situation, while leaders of the ruling party claimed that froth was seen floating on the water in the river due to the untreated water released by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.