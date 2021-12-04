BJP MP furious at the minister in Parliament, said- You are not giving time to meet for three months, I am not afraid of anyone…

In the Parliament complex, the BJP MP suddenly got so angry with a minister that other MPs started trying to pacify him. BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh walked up to a cabinet minister in the corridor of Parliament on Friday and showed his sharp attitude. Stating that he has won the election six times and he is not afraid of anyone, the BJP MP told him (the minister) that he had been asking for an appointment with him for the last three months and that he has not even got time for it yet. did not get.

It could be clearly seen that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s style made himself uncomfortable and unable to answer. While some other MPs tried to pacify Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Later, the said minister invited the Kaiserganj MP to his office for coffee. Please inform that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is also the President of Wrestling Association.

MPs of opposition parties praised the speaker

During the functioning of the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla has been praised by the opposition MPs for running the House. On Friday, while Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury compared him to the Pope, TMC leader Sudip Bandopadhyay made a special mention of the way Om Birla restored normalcy in the House in two days.

According to officials, the Lok Sabha was functioning for only 10 hours, 11 minutes till Wednesday night. At the same time, 11 hours, 3 minutes of work was done on Thursday, due to which the total time loss was reduced to 3 hours, 55 minutes. Whereas despite these words of praise, the speaker showed a tough attitude and the speaker took the name of Congress MP Manickam Tagore when he was interacting with his party’s state unit chief Revanth Reddy. Tagore had to apologize during this time.