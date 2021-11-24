BJP MP Gautam Gambhir received death threats, increased security

Please tell that the BJP MP has received a threatening mail. In which he has been threatened with death. He has given this information to Delhi Police.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from East Delhi and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has received death threats. He has approached Delhi Police alleging that he has received death threats from ‘ISIS Kashmir’. In such a situation, security has been increased outside Gautam Gambhir’s house. Explain that Delhi Police personnel have been deployed outside his residence.

At the same time, regarding the threat, Central Delhi DCP Shweta Chauhan has said that the investigation of the matter is going on. Let us inform that the BJP MP has received threats from the email ID named ISIS, Kashmir. In which it has been told to kill him and his family.

complaint letter to police

After receiving the mail, Gambhir’s personal secretary Gaurav Arora has given a written complaint to the Central Delhi Police. He told that at 9:32 pm a threatening mail was received, in which it is written that we will kill you and your family.

Security has been beefed up outside the residence of BJP MP from East Delhi and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Delhi Police personnel are stationed outside his residence. https://t.co/rf1QtloL8w pic.twitter.com/rEJchpwU4r — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 24, 2021

Let us tell you that Gautam Gambhir is known for his impeccable opinion. Gautam Gambhir, who was part of the team that won the Cricket World Cup in 2011, has also expressed his opinion many times against terrorism. Gautam Gambhir has been part of two World Cup winning teams. Gautam Gambhir was a big star in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup.

Significantly, Gautam Gambhir joined the BJP on 22 March 2019 and won the Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi. On the other hand, talking about his cricket life, Gautam Gambhir started playing cricket from the age of 10. Looking at his international career, he played 139 ODIs in which he scored a total of 5077 runs at an average of 40.94. In which 33 half-centuries and 11 centuries are included.

Talking about Tests, he has played a total of 50 Test matches. In which his average is 44.35. He has scored a total of 3770 runs in Tests. In which 19 half-centuries and 9 centuries are included.