BJP MP Harnath Singh Defend Ajay Mishra While Ashok Pandey Slams Modi Govt – BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav said, ‘Why should father resign if son’s fault?’

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav said, 'Why should father resign if son's fault?'

In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in Uttar Pradesh, the demand for the resignation of Ajay Mishra is increasing on the basis of the application made in the court by the SIT, while the party leaders have stood in support of the Union Minister of State for Home.

Talking to news channel NDTV India, BJP MP Harnath Singh said that Ajay Mishra’s name is not included anywhere, the allegation is on his son Ashish, whose action is being taken legally but it is appropriate to take Ajay Mishra’s name in this way. Not there. He said that Ajay Mishra’s name has not come up in any way, so should he be sacked just on the ground that allegations have been leveled against his son.

On this argument of Harnath Singh, Ashok Pandey, author of books like Kashmirnama, Kashmiri Pandit and why he killed Gandhi, wrote that Muslims are only responsible for the ‘mistake’ of Babur-Aurangzeb.

Parliament proceedings were disrupted today due to a standoff between the government and the opposition demanding the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and withdrawal of suspension of opposition members in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Due to the uproar over these issues, the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day after a one-time adjournment.

The opposition is taking an aggressive stand regarding the resignation of Ajay Mishra, Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue in the Lok Sabha today, while Priyanka Gandhi termed Mishra’s defense as a moral bankruptcy of the government.