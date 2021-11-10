BJP MP Hema Malini said – do whatever you want to criticize, everyone is happy, from farmer to businessman; Sub first class in modi raj

BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini said on the tenure of Modi government that everyone is happy in this government. Hema Malini has reached Vrindavan for the Braj Raja festival.

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini said on the criticism of the central government that everyone is happy with the Modi government. Hema Malini, who reached Mathura to attend a program, said these things while talking to the media.

Mathura MP Hema Malini reached the holy city of Vrindavan on Monday to take stock of the preparations for the Braj Raj festival. Where he took stock of the Braj Raj festival that started on the banks of the Yamuna and also held a meeting with the officials. This festival lasts for 10 days. BJP MPs will also stay in their parliamentary constituency for these 10 days.

During this tour, Hema Malini while talking to News 24 said – In our opinion, everything is absolutely first class. The farmers are also happy, the traders here are also happy. The worker is also happy, everyone is happy. Do whatever you want to criticize”.

Giving information about this program by tweeting, Hema Malini said- “UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and Hunar Haat have organized Braj Raj Utsav- 2021 in Vrindavan. The event will go on for the next 10 days, in which various artists will participate. Today in the presence of Union Minority Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, CM Yogi Ji inaugurated it grandly”.

Inaugurating ‘Hunar Haat’, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that it will last for 9-10 days. There will be a variety of stalls with handicrafts from different states, showcasing talent and selling indigenous products, events on Yamuna Ki Mahima, Vishwavarma Vatika and Laser Show. All the handicraft workers present here at Hunar Haat are helping to realize PM Modi’s dream of self-reliant India. Art should be respected and taken to new heights”.

On the other hand, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tweeted on this program and said that about 400 artisans, craftsmen from more than 30 states and union territories are participating in the 31st Hunar Haat in Vrindavan.