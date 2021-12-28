BJP MP Janardan Mishra’s knowledge on corruption, ‘I do not consider corruption up to 15 lakhs, counted the cost of two elections and added dearness allowance

BJP MP Janardana Mishra is seen saying in the video, if a sarpanch campaigns up to 15 lakhs, then I do not consider it corruption. But if he is doing beyond 15 lakhs then it is corruption.

A video of BJP MP Janardan Mishra is going viral on social media. In which he is seen saying that corruption up to Rs 15 lakh is not wrong. Let us inform that such a statement by a BJP leader who talks of clean and corruption-free governance has become a topic of discussion.

‘Corruption up to 15 lakhs is fine’: BJP MP from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh Janardan Mishra had attended a program in Rewa in his parliamentary constituency. A video of the same occasion is going viral in which he is seen saying, “If the Sarpanch of the Panchayat does not spend lakhs in the election, he cannot win the election.

He said, “7 lakh he (sarpanch) spent in the last election, only 7 lakh will be spent in the next election. If inflation increases on this, then add one lakh more. In such a situation when people accuse the Sarpanch of corruption. So I jokingly tell them that if you tell us the allegation of corruption on 15 lakhs.

…When people accuse sarpanch of corruption, I jokingly tell them that if corruption is up to Rs 15 lakhs don’t come to me…come only if it’s (corruption) beyond Rs 15 lakhs: BJP MP Janaradan Mishra in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh ( 27.12) pic.twitter.com/ImobGWecBH — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Have been in discussion before: Let us tell you that this is not the first time when Janardana Mishra’s statement has created a ruckus. Earlier, Janardan Mishra had given a controversial statement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a month ago. He had said that PM’s residence comes out of PM Modi’s beard. Home is the house in Modi’s beard. If you shake once, 50 lakhs, if you shake it the second time, then one crore. As many times as you shake, you will meet house to house.

He had said that you all look at Modi’s beard, the day you stop looking, you will also stop getting housing. Modi’s beard is immortal and your houses will also be immortal. So keep watching Modi’s beard and keep getting accommodation.