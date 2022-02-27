Entertainment

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took a jibe at SP President Akhilesh Yadav and people gave such reactions up election

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took a jibe at SP President Akhilesh Yadav and people gave such reactions up election
Written by admin
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took a jibe at SP President Akhilesh Yadav and people gave such reactions up election

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took a jibe at SP President Akhilesh Yadav and people gave such reactions up election

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took a jibe at SP President Akhilesh Yadav and people gave such reactions up election

Addressing a public meeting in UP, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has taunted Akhilesh Yadav.

All the parties have intensified campaigning for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. On February 27, where voting was being held in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, BJP leaders campaigned fiercely in Purvanchal. From PM Modi to ministers, MPs were all seen attacking the opposition from different places and took a jibe. Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from Delhi addressed a public meeting in Siddharth Nagar, UP.

Manoj Tiwari took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav: While addressing the public meeting, Manoj Tiwari took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav and said, ‘Like Modi ji said that we will deliver water to every house, he ran away with a spout. Hey Akhilesh Babu, return the pot and even if you do not return it, we will now continue to deliver water to every house. Yogi-Modi don’t wait for anyone.”

People gave such reactions: Samajwadi Party’s Digital Media Coordinator Manish Jagan Aggarwal wrote that “Since Manoj Tiwari has joined the Sangh/BJP, he asks for a spout even while sleeping, it seems Manoj Tiwari’s parents introduced Manoj Tiwari to the shakhas of the Sangh in his childhood. Got it done, due to which even today Manoj Tiwari is remembering the hats by staying there. A user named Arshaan wrote that “Talk about some work too. It’s enough fun, Rinkiya’s father.”

Now common people are also giving their reaction on this statement of Manoj Tiwari. A user named Dev Yadav wrote that “Buy another bottle, Manoj ji, take the money from us, but the matter will be on unemployment and farmers only.” A user named Rajneesh Dwivedi wrote that “When he used to contest elections from SP, he used to harass BJP. Today, if you are in BJP, you are supporting the SP, he is a person of “Brinjal” type, he keeps going here and there in the plate.

READ Also  Sambit Patra Makes Fun Of SP Leader Anurag Bhadouria As He Said They Give Rabiz Vaccine

A user named Rajiv Ojha wrote that in the year 2009, you used to bow down at the feet of this Akhilesh Babu. There are many photos and videos with the public. A user named Sunder Garg wrote that “every BJP needs a spout”. Manoj Tiwari, you should also note down the name and take the token, after March 10, you will also be given a “spout”.

A user named Anurag Verma wrote that Modi ji has been the Prime Minister for seven years. Yogi Adityanath has been the Chief Minister for five years and now the bottleneck has been remembered in the elections. If spout is stolen, why no action has been taken on Akhilesh Yadav yet? Rinkiya’s father is shocked.”


#BJP #Manoj #Tiwari #jibe #President #Akhilesh #Yadav #people #gave #reactions #election

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Raj Kundra Arrested By Crime Branch in pornography case

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment