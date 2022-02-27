BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took a jibe at SP President Akhilesh Yadav and people gave such reactions up election

All the parties have intensified campaigning for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. On February 27, where voting was being held in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, BJP leaders campaigned fiercely in Purvanchal. From PM Modi to ministers, MPs were all seen attacking the opposition from different places and took a jibe. Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from Delhi addressed a public meeting in Siddharth Nagar, UP.

Manoj Tiwari took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav: While addressing the public meeting, Manoj Tiwari took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav and said, ‘Like Modi ji said that we will deliver water to every house, he ran away with a spout. Hey Akhilesh Babu, return the pot and even if you do not return it, we will now continue to deliver water to every house. Yogi-Modi don’t wait for anyone.”

People gave such reactions: Samajwadi Party’s Digital Media Coordinator Manish Jagan Aggarwal wrote that “Since Manoj Tiwari has joined the Sangh/BJP, he asks for a spout even while sleeping, it seems Manoj Tiwari’s parents introduced Manoj Tiwari to the shakhas of the Sangh in his childhood. Got it done, due to which even today Manoj Tiwari is remembering the hats by staying there. A user named Arshaan wrote that “Talk about some work too. It’s enough fun, Rinkiya’s father.”

Now common people are also giving their reaction on this statement of Manoj Tiwari. A user named Dev Yadav wrote that “Buy another bottle, Manoj ji, take the money from us, but the matter will be on unemployment and farmers only.” A user named Rajneesh Dwivedi wrote that “When he used to contest elections from SP, he used to harass BJP. Today, if you are in BJP, you are supporting the SP, he is a person of “Brinjal” type, he keeps going here and there in the plate.

A user named Rajiv Ojha wrote that in the year 2009, you used to bow down at the feet of this Akhilesh Babu. There are many photos and videos with the public. A user named Sunder Garg wrote that “every BJP needs a spout”. Manoj Tiwari, you should also note down the name and take the token, after March 10, you will also be given a “spout”.

A user named Anurag Verma wrote that Modi ji has been the Prime Minister for seven years. Yogi Adityanath has been the Chief Minister for five years and now the bottleneck has been remembered in the elections. If spout is stolen, why no action has been taken on Akhilesh Yadav yet? Rinkiya’s father is shocked.”