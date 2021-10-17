bjp mp pragya thakur said ravan to person who viral video of playing kabaddi

Video of Pragya Thakur playing kabaddi went viral. Now he has said that the one who put the video on social media is Ravana. He will get its fruits in old age.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Pragya Singh Thakur termed the person who made a video of her playing kabaddi as “Ravana” and said that a person who collides with saints spoils old age and next birth. Recently, a video of Pragya went viral on social media in which she is purportedly seen playing Kabaddi.

During Dussehra program at Sant Nagar, a Sindhi community-dominated suburb of Bhopal on Friday night, Pragya said, “The day before yesterday I went for aarti, there were players in front of the ground. He called me, said Didi, once you put red. When I went to speak Kabaddi and came back, that small scene was inserted in the video and put it on social media.

The MP said, “This is some Ravan among you guys. I have a big enemy. Revolutionaries and saints from above, whenever anyone has collided with them, neither Ravana is saved, nor Kansa is saved, nor will the present ungodly, heretics be saved. ”He said that his penance and meditation are for the public.

In the video, Pragya is purportedly seen playing kabaddi in a Kali temple complex. Earlier in a video, she was seen dancing Garba. In the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Pragya got bail on medical grounds and is in a wheelchair for a long time.

Defending the MP, his elder sister Upma Thakur told that the MP is suffering from spinal problems. He said, “You don’t know at what moment it can create problems for Pragya. Her L4 and L5 (spinal cord) transplant has caused this problem as the investigators of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Maharashtra slammed Pragya on the floor.

Upma said, “Whenever Pragya has this problem, the lower part of her body becomes numb… It can happen even when she sits or gets down from a vehicle.” State unit leaders took a dig at Pragya Thakur and said that she has many faces, sometimes she is seen in a wheelchair and sometimes she plays garba and kabaddi.

At least six people were killed in the Malegaon blast. The 51-year-old BJP MP is out on bail in the case and had sought exemption from personal appearance in the trial court citing his physical condition. She remained in jail for almost nine years and got bail in 2017.