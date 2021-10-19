BJP MP raised questions on Indo-Pak match, asked- does BCCI’s Jay Shah know that father handles MHA; Said- ‘Dubai dons earn money by betting’

Politics in the country seems to be heating up regarding the match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. After the opposition of Union Minister Giriraj Singh, now BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has also opened a front against it.

Swamy has directly targeted Amit Shah and his son this time, questioning the Indo-Pak match by tweeting. The BJP MP tweeted, “Does BCCI’s Jay Shah know that his father handles the Home Ministry. Along with this, Swamy has also raised questions about the underworld don’s betting.

Swamy said- “What is the need of conducting a cricket match with Terror Salesman Pakistan? Does Jay Shah of BCCI know what his father is preaching as Home Minister? Playing cricket is mandatory for Dubai Dons earning money from betting. So cancel this cricket match and save the honor of the country”.

What is the urgency to have a cricket match with Terror salesman Pakistan? Does Jay Shah of BCCI know what his father is preaching as Home Minister? Cricket playing is mandatory for Dubai Dons making money by betting. Hence cancel this cricket match and save the nation’s honour. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 18, 2021

Before Subramanian Swamy, BJP MP and Union Minister Giriraj Singh Some similar questions have also been raised. Giriraj Singh said on Monday that the match between India and Pakistan should be reconsidered. Because the relations between the two countries are not good.

There is also controversy over the Indo-Pak match because in recent times, there has been a significant increase in terrorist incidents in Kashmir. Terrorists have started killing non-Kashmiris this time under the strategy of target killing. So far 11 people have died in these attacks. Along with this, many soldiers of the army have also been martyred.

At the same time, BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla has said on the question of cancellation of the match that this match cannot be cancelled. India has agreed to play, so at the last moment we cannot go back. India will have to play this match under ICC rules. He also expressed grief over the killings in Kashmir, saying strict action against terrorist organizations.

Let us tell you that on October 24, there is a T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. From this day the Indian team will start its campaign for this World Cup.