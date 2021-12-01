BJP MP Rakesh Sinha vs Yogendra Yadav in TV Debate Times Now Navbharat LogTantra TV Debate Show Yogendra Yadav asked

On the question of giving compensation for the death of 700 farmers during the farmers’ agitation, the Center has said that the agriculture ministry does not have the death toll of farmers. In such a situation, the question of compensation to the farmer families does not arise. In such a situation, now this matter has become the center of discussion. From Parliament to the road, there is a lot of ruckus on this, even in TV debates, there is a tussle between the leaders on this subject. On Wednesday, there was a vigorous debate between BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha and farmer leader Yogendra in the debate show ‘Logtantra’ of the news channel Times Now Navbharat.

Rakesh Sinha defended the central government and said that everything has a system, everything is done within the ambit of law. He said that if the state government sends its data, then the center will get its data, which is not with the central government, then it is being demanded. Taking forward his point, the Rajya Sabha MP said that you are banging your head in the wrong place, while the head should be banged somewhere else. Referring to Lakhbir Singh massacre and flag hoisting incident at Red Fort, he said that all types of incidents should not be given the names of farmers.

In response, Yogendra Yadav said that if the central government wants to say that the state government should see whatever happened, then what is the meaning of the central government in this country. Were the farmers only the citizens of the states or are the centers also responsible. He said that when there is flood or storm in this country, does the central government not help. Yogendra Yadav said that the Prime Minister did not speak even once on the condition of the farmers, nor was there a minute’s silence for the dead farmers.

BJP leader Rakesh Sinha got angry when Yogendra Yadav called the Prime Minister insensitive towards farmers. He said that Yogendra ji, you should not say such things so that people laugh at you, there is no limit to the sensitivity of the Prime Minister towards the farmers. He said that Prime Minister Modi has made every effort so that the income of farmers increases, PM is making continuous efforts to make him a millionaire. He said that in the year 2014, which was the election that the government launched the Kisan Samman Yojana.

For your information, let us tell you that the government was asked in the Lok Sabha whether any proposal has been prepared by the government to give compensation to the families of the farmers who have died. On this question, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar told Parliament in a written reply on Wednesday that the government does not have any record of farmers’ deaths. In such a situation, there is no question of compensation being given to them or in this regard.