BJP MP Ravi Kishan Troll On Social Media As He Have Lunch With Dalit Congress Srinivas BV And Other Slams His Photo

Ravi Kishan shared an image of himself having meals at a Dalit’s home, for which he has come beneath the goal of individuals. From Congress chief to social media consumer, Ravi Kishan has been fiercely focused.

Earlier than the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling celebration is making an attempt exhausting to return to energy. Together with campaigning, the celebration is leaving no stone unturned to win the hearts of the individuals by means of all its efforts. Usually, earlier than the elections, the leaders are seen having meals on the homes of the Dalits or the poor. Equally, an image of BJP MP Ravi Kishan can also be changing into fiercely viral on social media, wherein he’s seen having meals with celebration employees at a Dalit’s home. However due to this picture of him, he has come beneath the goal of individuals.

BJP’s glasses separate,

Dalit elder’s glass separated That is probably the most shameful image of the twenty first century. pic.twitter.com/ret0dO8SzC — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) January 16, 2022

Journalist Sanjay Sharma additionally shared an image of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, focusing on Ravi Kishan’s image. He wrote, “And this Dalit brother is consuming meals within the utensils of his home however Pandit MP ji and Thakur Chief Minister ji are consuming meals in Pattal and ingesting water in Kulhad. Consuming within the utensils of a Dalit’s home is a tough activity for Panditji and Thakurji.

A consumer named Darshan Kumar took a dig at Ravi Kishan in addition to the BJP and wrote, “The Dalit and Backward Courses get consideration in elections solely. If you wish to present a lot love, what have been you doing for 5 years? All the pieces is an election trick, after that nobody will commit the crime of consuming at Dalit’s home or making him sit close by. It’s a golden alternative for the downtrodden and backward courses to indicate them the way in which out of energy.

This isn’t a meal with a Dalit, Ravi Kishan ji, that is petty frivolity of the very best order. Observe that the utensils of Dalit are completely different and people of leaders are completely different. The dalit is sitting on the poor satchel that shall be thrown out after the picture. In his home, who sits right down to eat meals with a sack leg? pic.twitter.com/EzwoAQ9GBK — Anurag Dhanda (@anuragdhanda) January 15, 2022

Referring to the Hathras incident, a consumer named Jagdev Rathi focused the image and wrote, “Baba’s faux Dalit love began pouring in because the elections neared, if elections are on the pinnacle then we’ll eat meals with Dalits for votes. In any other case the lifeless our bodies of their daughters shall be burnt in the midst of the night time.” A consumer named Ashok Sharma wrote, “As a substitute of pretending to have a dalit sitting subsequent to a dalit by asking for a whole-vegetable salad from exterior, eat dalit’s hand-cooked meals on dalit’s range.”