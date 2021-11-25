BJP MP released report card of Modi government, told failed on every important front

After the announcement of the withdrawal of agricultural laws by the Modi government, the BJP MP had surrounded the government on the issue of China and said that will Modi also accept that China has occupied our land?

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramaniam Swamy, while presenting the report card of the Modi government in a tweet on Wednesday, 25 November, called it a failure on every front. He has called the central government a failure on issues like internal security, economy, border security, foreign policy of the country. At the same time, he has written tauntingly that Subramanian Swamy is responsible for all this.

Significantly, BJP MPs often keep questioning the policies of the Modi government in their tweets. In such a situation, the supporters of Modi government keep targeting him. Meanwhile, in a tweet on Thursday morning, he wrote, “Report card of the Modi government – economy failed, border security failed, foreign policy failed in Afghanistan, Pegasus issue over national security, Kashmir’s despair over internal security.” Who is responsible for all this? – Subramanyam Swami”

Let us tell you that Subramanian Swamy, who surrounded his own government on many issues, met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 24 November. A round of speculation has started in the political corridor regarding this. When the BJP MP was asked about joining TMC after meeting Mamta Banerjee, who came on Delhi tour, he said that they are together all the time.

Please note that Swami did not give a clear answer to this question. However, many meanings are being drawn from this meeting. This is also because many party leaders are also not seen happy about Swamy, who often surrounds the Modi government. It is clear that Swamy’s criticism gives the opposition a chance to target the central government.

After the meeting, the BJP MP tweeted praising Mamata Banerjee and said, “Mamata Banerjee is like JP, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar and PV Narasimha Rao among all the politicians I have met or worked with. There was no difference between the words and deeds of these people. This is a rare quality in Indian politics.”