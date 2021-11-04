BJP MP RK Singh Patel furious over not removing barricading, told TI I am calling and you are showing Attitude

In the video, BJP MP from Chitrakoot Banda RK Singh Patel is seen telling a police officer that I am the MP and am calling you that TI Saheb come here and you are doing colourbaazi there.

During the Deepdan fair in Chitrakoot, UP, on Wednesday evening, BJP MP RK Patel got furious for not removing the barricading. During this, he reprimanded TI fiercely. The video of this case is going viral on social media.

In the video, BJP MP is seen telling a police officer that I am MP and am calling you to come here TI Saheb. My gunner went and he also said that MP Banda is calling you and you are doing ruckus there.

News channel News 24 has shared this video on its Twitter platform. In this, BJP MPs are seen getting angry. According to media reports, the BJP MP was going to meet Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay, Minister of State for Public Works of the UP government living in Kamatan Mohalla of Nayagaon police station of Satna district, but the Madhya Pradesh Police had put up a barrier on the way leading to the Kamadgiri main gate.

After which the MP sent his gunner and called TI, but he refused to come. It is seen in the viral video that the MP is saying that when my gunner came to you, you said that from my thegge.

However, in the video, the police officer was seen saying that he could not be identified and after that he apologized to the BJP MP.

Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP RK Patel furious for not removing barricading, reprimanded TI#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/OXyTFxZhah — News24 (@news24tvchannel) November 4, 2021

Comments are coming continuously from social media users on the video. Rajendra Malviya (@rkm14nov1967) wrote that brother, this is a leader, in today’s time he considers himself to be God.

Sharad Nayak (@SharadNayak8) said that everyone is intoxicated with power. Shailendra Mishra (@Shailen20456109) said that Ajay Mishra would have driven the car on TI like Teni.

Seema Yadav (@SeemaYa93755914) said that what is fair and how much discipline you follow sir, it is visible.

Chaudhary Jeet (@Chaudharyjeet5) said that such leaders are dividing the country. Sam (@sam02188) said that it is not TI’s fault but the one who made the MP.