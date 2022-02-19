BJP MP said – “imminent invasion” of Ukraine by Russian army led by Putin is ridiculous; Understand – what is the whole controversy? – Said BJP MP – “imminent invasion” of Ukraine by Russian army led by Putin is ridiculous; understand

Actually Russia does not want Ukraine to join NATO countries and this is the biggest reason for Russia-Ukraine dispute.

Tensions continue between Russia and Ukraine and the Ukrainian military is prepared for any attack by Russia. At the same time, in the midst of this entire controversy, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has tweeted. Swamy tweeted, “The impending invasion of Ukraine by the Putin-led Russian army is ridiculous. Previously Ukraine was a part of the Government Council (called the Soviet) established by Communist Russia when Stalin was a dictator. During Gorbachev’s tenure as dictator, the Soviet Union was exposed and Ukraine became independent.”

The imminent invasion of Ukraine by Putin led Russian Army is ridiculous. Earlier Ukraine was a part of the Government Council [called Soviet] set up by Communist Russia when Stalin was Dictator. During Gorbachev’s tenure as dictator Soviet Union unraveled & Ukraine became free. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 19, 2022

US President’s warning to Russia: At the same time, in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine dispute, America’s President Joe Biden warned Russia on Saturday morning, tweeting: “The people of America are united, all of Europe is united, the whole world is one. Russia has a choice – war that will hurt the people or diplomacy, which will secure the future of the people.

What is the real reason for the controversy?: Actually Russia does not want Ukraine to join NATO country and this is the biggest reason between Russia-Ukraine dispute and this dispute started from 2014. Russia fears that if Ukraine joins NATO country, it will be surrounded by its enemies and it may have to face losses. If Ukraine joins NATO countries, then if Russia ever harms or attacks Ukraine in future, then all the countries of this group (NATO) will consider it as an attack against themselves and will also help Ukraine.

Let us tell you that Russia does not want to lose Ukraine and at one time Vladimir Lenin also said that losing Ukraine would be like cutting off its head for Russia. Ukraine is located on the western border of Russia and when Russia was attacked during World War II, Russia had defended its border from Ukraine itself.

Ukraine was a part of the Soviet Union before 1917: Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union before 1917 but after the Russian Revolution in 1917, Ukraine declared itself an independent country. However, Ukraine once again joined the Soviet Union in 1920. Ukraine got its real independence in 1991 when the Soviet Union disintegrated and 15 new countries were formed, including Ukraine.

What did India say on the dispute?: At the same time, India, taking part in the UN Security Council discussion on Russia-Ukraine dispute, said that all sides are urged that the resolution of the Ukraine crisis should be in the spirit of agreement. Along with this, India also appealed to all parties to exercise restraint. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a 5-day visit to Germany and France, where he will meet several foreign ministers from Europe. The Russia-Ukraine dispute could be an important issue in the Foreign Minister’s meeting with the foreign ministers of European countries.