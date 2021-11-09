BJP MP said on China’s tough stand on Ladakh de-escalation, if Modi government had shown stubbornness like farmers towards the dragon, then perhaps it would have been a little lenient

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has once targeted the central government over China’s tough stand on Ladakh de-escalation. He has criticized the government for India’s policy with China.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who has always been vocal on the India-China border dispute, has made a big attack on the Modi government. During this, Swamy also mentioned about the farmers’ movement, which has been going on for the last almost one year.

Subramanian Swamy has tweeted that if the central government had to be stubborn in front of farmers, if it had done the same stubbornness in front of China, then perhaps things would have been different. He said- if the Modi government even 1/10th of its stubbornness towards farmers, China (which occupied 3000 sq km of Ladakh including 1000 sq km in 2013, and Modi part of India’s undisputed land in a demilitarized zone) If he had agreed to make it) in front of him, perhaps he could have bowed down”.

Actually there is a border dispute going on between India and China in Ladakh. Several rounds of talks have taken place, but the matter remains unresolved. Now China is blaming India for this standoff. While he was the one who started the controversy. Swamy is besieging the government on this issue. Even before this, Swamy has been critical of India’s policy towards China.

Earlier, Swamy had targeted the government, taking a jibe at China’s border law, which could have an impact on bilateral border management agreements. Swami had said – to save our land, blind devotees and Gandhabhakts should be settled in Ladakh. Chant God Namo Naman 1008 times. None”.

BJP MPs are now seen targeting PM Modi directly on this controversy. He had said in another tweet- “You cannot blame Nehru for this. The BJP was voted to rectify this mistake and not go back on the issue.”

Swamy, along with China, has been giving suggestions to the government regarding the farmers’ movement. However, when there was no response from the government on these suggestions of Swamy. Then Swamy expressed surprise that if the government accepted his suggestion, then the farmers’ movement could be ended.