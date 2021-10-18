BJP MP said on the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, if India does not stop the attack, the Minister of Hasina’s government claims – the attack was pre-planned

Bangladesh’s Home Minister said that, “After getting all the evidence related to the violence, we will make it public and those involved in it will be punished severely.”

There are reports of attacks on Hindu minorities living there after vandalizing Hindu temples in Bangladesh during Durga Puja. In such a situation, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has said in one of his tweets that, if the series of attacks does not stop, then India should attack Bangladesh. Point to be noted is that, During Durga Puja in Bangladesh, some unidentified Muslim miscreants ransacked Hindu temples, causing tension there.

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy wrote in a tweet about the news of the attack being continuously coming out that, “If the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh do not stop, then India should attack Bangladesh.” While Swamy is talking about attacking Bangladesh, the Home Minister of Bangladesh has described these attacks as pre-planned.

Attack Plot Pre-planned: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Sunday that the attacks on Durga Puja pavilions were “pre-planned” amid riots in Bangladesh. Its purpose was to disturb the communal harmony in the country. He added that, “We learn that this attack was an act of incitement by an implicit group.” Let us inform that this statement of Asaduzzaman came after the police registered a case against more than 4,000 people in connection with the violence in Bangladesh.

He said that “not only in Comilla, but in Ramu and Nasirnagar, attempts were made to disturb the peace of the country through communal violence.” Regarding the incident in Comilla, the minister said, “After getting all the evidence, we will make it public and those involved will be punished severely.” The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday also claimed that the violence during Durga Puja in Bangladesh is part of a systematic attack on religious minority groups.

Point to be noted is that, In view of the situation created by the violence during Durga Puja in Bangladesh, the Sheikh Hasina government had to deploy paramilitary forces in 22 districts to bring the situation under control. According to media reports that surfaced on Thursday, four people lost their lives and many were injured in the clash.