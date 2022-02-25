World

BJP MP said this on India’s silence amid Russian attacks in Ukraine, Defense expert called the troubled country ‘scapegoat’

In the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the eyes of the whole world are on the fear of World War III. However, it has been made clear by NATO that its forces will not go to Ukraine and go to war. On the other hand, now looking at the latest situation, Ukraine has appealed for help from almost all the countries, but no country seems neutral in the war with it except for rhetoric.

On this issue, Ukraine wants India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin and resolve the matter. However, there has been no rapid activity from the Indian side. In such a situation, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy in one of his tweets called it a war of two mismatched countries in terms of power. He said that the senseless bombing by Russia on soft targets like Ukraine is an abhorrent act of blatant cruelty. To fight, one should choose one of their size and strength, such as the United States.

He wrote that India’s silence on this war clearly shows the lack of morality in the current leadership of our ancient cultural land.

Let us tell you that in view of the way Ukraine is isolated, it is believed that Ukraine has been made a scapegoat in this whole matter. AK Srivastava, an expert on security matters, believes that in the current situation, the Ukrainian capital Kiev has to be captured. The main objective of the Russian army is to seize power by capturing Kiev. The effect of this will be that there will be an increase in the prices of gas and oil. This will also affect GDP. “I think Ukraine has become a scapegoat,” he said.

Srivastava says that Ukraine has been left alone because of the way NATO has run Ukraine. No one is standing with him today. NATO has also left it to its fate. He said that Russia and Ukraine are no match. Russia’s power is about 60 percent more than that of Ukraine.

