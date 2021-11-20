bjp mp subramanian swamy asked will modi now admit that china has grabbed our land after pm modi announcement to repeal three farm laws

In a tweet, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy also demanded removal of encroachment from temples in Uttarakhand. The BJP MP tweeted and wrote that the time has come for Modi to ask the BJP government of Uttarakhand to step back from his lousy hold on Hindu temples.

On the morning of Friday, 19 November, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the countrymen, announced the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws and also assured to form a committee on MSP and other issues. After this announcement by Prime Minister Modi, the BJP MP has also demanded to take back the land occupied by China. The BJP MP said that China has occupied our land, will Modi accept it too and get rid of every inch.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted, “Will Modi now even admit that China has occupied our land and will Modi and his government try to take back every inch from Chinese occupation.” Many users also reacted to this tweet of his. A Twitter user named BK Bhardwaj wrote that the law passed in Parliament can be repealed on TV. So in response to this the BJP MP also wrote that Modi said that he will take it back and not take it back. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister will present a motion in this regard in both the houses.

Will Modi now admit also that China has grabbed our territory and Modi and his Govt will strive to get back every inch in China’s possession? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 19, 2021

In another tweet, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy also demanded removal of possession from the temples of Uttarakhand. The BJP MP tweeted and wrote that the time has come for Modi to ask the BJP government of Uttarakhand to step back from his lousy hold on Hindu temples. The acquisition of temples was completely illegal and shameful for the BJP.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy also expressed happiness by tweeting after the announcement of withdrawing the Agriculture Act. The BJP MP wrote in a tweet that after Modi’s retreat, I am happy to see the solution of the problem of farmers sitting peacefully for almost a year without caring about the heat and bitter cold. But the BJP needs to atone for the fact that despite the Prime Minister’s demand to bring a resolution in the National Executive Council, he did not listen to the people.

Significantly, on Friday, Prime Minister Modi decided to withdraw all the three agriculture laws that were introduced in both the houses in the month of September last year. These include Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act-2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreement on Agricultural Services Act 2020, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.