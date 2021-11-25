bjp mp subramanian swamy attacked modi government over india china border dispute

There have been 23 rounds of meetings between the officials of the two countries regarding the ongoing border dispute between India and China. Not only this, 13 rounds of talks have also taken place between the military commanders of both the countries.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who has often surrounded his own government on the ongoing border dispute with China and other issues, has once again targeted the government led by Prime Minister Modi. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has asked the question whether the Modi government has the power to accept the truth that China occupied our land or not?

On Thursday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted that China has already attacked us, occupying a few thousand square kilometers of us and building townships, roads and surveillance posts. And we don’t even know. No one has come… Does the Modi government have the guts to accept this truth? Or will the country have to suffer humiliation from China again like in 1962?

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy hit out at Prime Minister Modi by referring to his “no one aaya” remark. It is worth mentioning that after the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galvan Valley last year, Prime Minister Modi held an all-party meeting. After the all-party meeting, PM Modi had said that neither anyone has entered our border nor our posts are in the possession of anyone else.

China has already invaded us, captured a few thousand square kms, built townships, roads and observation posts. And we don’t know. Koi aaya nahin…Has Modi Govt the nerve to admit this truth? Or is the nation to suffer more humiliation from China as in 1962? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 25, 2021

However, even before this, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had demanded to accept and take back the land taken by China after the agricultural law was withdrawn. The BJP MP tweeted during that time and wrote that will Modi now also accept that China has occupied our land and will Modi and his government try to take back every inch from Chinese occupation.

