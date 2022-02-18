bjp mp subramanian swamy attacked pm modi over china issue and said India is getting restless due to false narrative

In the year 2020, after the violent clash between the soldiers of India and China in the Galvan Valley, Prime Minister Modi held an all-party meeting. After the all-party meeting, PM Modi had said that neither anyone has entered our border nor our posts are in the possession of anyone else.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who has often surrounded his own government on many issues including China and Pakistan, has once again targeted the government led by Prime Minister Modi. Subramanian Swamy, referring to China in his tweet, said that India is getting restless due to Modi’s false narrative of no one.

Actually BJP MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted while sharing the news of the news website The Hindu. In which there was a mention of China’s Ministry of Commerce to improve the business environment with India and ensure non-discriminatory treatment with Chinese companies after the banning of about 54 Chinese apps this week. Sharing this news, BJP MP Swamy wrote that it is easy to follow if China quietly and calmly vacates the occupied Indian territory. India is getting restless due to the false narrative of Modi having no aaya.

China asks India ‘to improve business environment’ after apps ban, tax probes https://t.co/xoRfb6lyNJ :That is easy to comply if China quietly and peacefully vacates occupied Indian territory. India is getting restless with Modi’s living in a false narrative of “Koi Aaya Nahin..” — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 17, 2022

Let us inform that the Government of India has banned about 54 smartphone apps in the past. This also includes apps like Free Fire and AppLock. The Indian government imposed restrictions on Chinese apps citing security. Although the Indian government has so far banned more than 300 Chinese apps. In the year 2020, the Indian government banned more than 250 apps.

After the ban of Chinese apps, the Chinese government expressed concern over this decision. Chinese Ministry of Commerce Spokesperson Gao Feng said that the Indian authorities have taken several measures to block Chinese companies and their products, due to which the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies have been greatly harmed. He also said that many foreign investors including Chinese companies are also concerned about the investment climate in India.