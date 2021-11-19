bjp mp subramanian swamy demand to back uttarakhand bjp govt from hindu temple after pm modi announcement to repeal farm laws

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy also wrote in a tweet whether Modi will now even accept that China has occupied our territory and Modi and his government will try to get back every inch from Chinese occupation.

On November 19, Prime Minister Modi announced the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws and also decided to constitute a committee regarding MSP. After announcing the withdrawal of all three agriculture laws, now BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has demanded removal of the encroachment from the temples of Uttarakhand and said that it is shameful for the party.

On Friday, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted, “I am happy to see the problems of farmers sitting peacefully for almost a year, despite the heat and icy cold, after Modi’s retreat. The BJP needs to atone for the fact that despite the Prime Minister’s demand to bring a resolution in the NEC, he did not listen to the people.

Along with this, in another tweet, he wrote that the time has come for Modi to ask the BJP government of Uttarakhand to back away from the lousy hold on Hindu temples. This acquisition of temples was completely illegal and a matter of shame for the BJP. Apart from this, he also wrote in a tweet whether Modi will now also accept that China has occupied our territory and Modi and his government will try to get back every inch from Chinese occupation.

Time for Modi to tell Uttarakhand BJP govt to back off from their nasty grab of Hindu temples carte blanche. The takeover was a blatant illegality and shame for BJP — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 19, 2021

Let us inform that on Friday morning, while addressing the countrymen, Prime Minister Modi announced the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws. Announcing the withdrawal of the law, he said that our government has full integrity, dedication towards farmers and noble intentions for the welfare of farmers, especially for the welfare of small farmers and in the interest of the country’s agricultural world and for the bright future of the village poor. This law was brought from But despite our efforts, we could not explain to some farmers such a sacred thing about the interest of completely pure farmers. Agricultural economists, scientists, progressive farmers also tried hard to make them understand the importance of agricultural laws.

Prime Minister Modi also said that today I have come to tell the whole country that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws. In the Parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process of repeal of these three agricultural laws. Along with this, a committee will be formed to make MSP more effective and transparent and for all such subjects.