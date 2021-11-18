bjp mp subramanian swamy raised question on congress by sharing indira gandhi letter over Savarkar issue – BJP owner showed document, asked

Leaders of many parties including Congress keep raising questions on Savarkar. Taking a jibe at Congress leaders who raised a question mark on Savarkar, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has shared an old document written several years ago. Sharing a year-old document, he has asked that what will the Congress say on this support given by Indira Gandhi to Veer Savarkar?

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy shared a letter written by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on his social media account in the year 1980. This letter was written by Indira Gandhi to Pandit Bakhale, the then Secretary of the Swatantryaveer Savarkar National Memorial, on 20 May 1980. In which there was also mention of celebrating the birth centenary of Savarkar.

In a letter to Pandit Bakhale, Indira Gandhi wrote that I have received your letter dated 8 May 1980. Veer Savarkar’s defiance of British rule has its own importance in the history of our freedom movement. I wish the success of the plan to celebrate the birth centenary of this son of India. Sharing the letter written by Indira Gandhi, Subramanian Swamy asked what would the Congress say on this support of Veer Savarkar by Indira Gandhi?

Let us inform that the leaders of the Congress Party keep making statements about Savarkar and accusing him of apologizing to the British. In the program organized at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi in the year 2019, Rahul Gandhi had raised questions on Veer Savarkar while referring to him. On apologizing for one of his statements, Rahul Gandhi said that his name is not Rahul Savarkar but Rahul Gandhi. I will die but will not apologize for the truth.

Significantly, Savarkar is in the news once again after a statement made by Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in the past. Recently, Rajnath Singh had said that a lie was spread against Savarkar that he gave an apology in front of the British. But the truth is that Mahatma Gandhi had asked him to file a mercy petition. He had given the petition at the behest of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi had appealed on his behalf that Savarkar ji should be released. Many parties, including the Congress, retaliated on his statement.