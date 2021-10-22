bjp mp subramanian swamy said We Indians are hypocritical over china issue

Giving the example of an English story, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy wrote that on the issue of China, we Indians are still as hypocritical as the people who saw the emperor in beautiful clothes.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who surrounded his own government on many other issues including China and Pakistan, has once again targeted the government led by Prime Minister Modi without naming anyone. Swamy has tweeted saying that China is aggressive on India and we are looking at the decorated emperor.

On Friday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted an article published in the news website Times of India. In which the US Ambassador to China has been quoted as saying that China is an aggressor against India and its neighbors. While tweeting the same article, he shared a part of the story The Emperor’s New Clothes written by the famous author Hans Christian Andersen, writing that we Indians today are as hypocritical as the public who see the emperor in beautiful clothes, until That a little boy didn’t tell the truth.

China an aggressor against India and other neighbors, says US envoy-nominee to Beijing https://t.co/YYaUWrdEgZ via @timesofindia : We Indians today are as hypocritical as those who saw the Emperor “with beautiful clothes”-till a little boy told the truth. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 22, 2021

However, this is not the first time that a BJP MP has expressed his opinion on the issue of China in this way. Even before this, he had said about the meeting between China and India that when no one has come then why talk? Nothing has been achieved even after 18 face-to-face meetings and five visits of PM Modi to China. Are we in a state of pleading now to talk to China? At the same time, he said that those who are tyrants behave politely in front of the strong, but their behavior with the weak is rude.

Subramanian Swamy was referring to the statement of Prime Minister Modi in which he had said that neither anyone has entered our border nor our post is in possession. In fact, in the month of June last year, after the all-party meeting on the issue of China, Prime Minister Modi had said that neither anyone has entered our border nor any of our posts are in anyone’s possession. 20 of our soldiers were martyred in Ladakh, but those who looked up to Mother India, taught them a lesson.