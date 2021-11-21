BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Slams Modi Govt Says Modi’s Cabinet is informed last about repel or demonetization BJP MP’s displeasure came to the fore, said by mentioning demonetisation

The displeasure of his own camp is coming to the fore after the Prime Minister’s announcement to withdraw three agricultural laws. In this episode, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy was also seen expressing his opinion with impunity. Replying to a tweet on the sudden decision taken by the government, Subramanian Swamy wrote that the decision to withdraw the law was given to the Modi cabinet in the last. Referring to the issue of demonetisation and Chinese infiltration, asked that this is a common practice of the Modi government, he had not informed his cabinet about demonetisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to withdraw all three Agriculture Law Bills. The political commentary of this decision of the Prime Minister gained momentum. Many BJP leaders have expressed their displeasure over this. Before Swamy, BJP MP Mukesh Mukesh Rajput says that the way some misguided farmers were being misled by Congress and its allies. The country was suffering a lot. Therefore, under compulsion, the Prime Minister has decided to withdraw all the three bills.

The United Kisan Morcha (SKM), which has been agitating for more than a year on various demands, including the withdrawal of three controversial agricultural laws, has called a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday, in which the SKM will deliberate on the future strategy. After this, farmers’ meeting will be held on 26th November at Ghazipur border. Despite the announcement of the Center to repeal all the three agricultural laws, farmer leaders say that until the government makes a law guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ ‘ till then their agitation will continue.

Announcing the withdrawal of three agriculture laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that a bill for this would be brought in the upcoming session of Parliament. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has appealed to the farmers to come here for the Kisan Mahapanchayat to be organized at Eco Garden in Lucknow on Monday.

It is worth noting that on October 3, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence during a farmers’ protest in Tikunia area of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri. The farmers allege that Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra rammed his car on the farmers who were protesting peacefully and during this time bullets were fired. More than a dozen accused, including the main accused Ashish Mishra, have been arrested in this case.