BJP MP Subramanian Swamy spoke on Atal Bihari Bajpai and Mahendra Singh Dhoni while talking with The Lallantop anchor Saurabh Dwivedi

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy is often seen speaking against his party. Subramanian Swamy had shared many things related to his life during an interview. Apart from politics, he also talked about his favorite cricketer. Swamy had said about his relationship with Atal Bihari Vajpayee that I did not fit his strategy.

During an interview on The Lallantop’s digital platform, Subramanian Swamy answered many of the anchor’s questions. When Saurabh Dwivedi asked him the question that many parody accounts are also run on social media in your name, do you know about it? Replying to this question, Subramanian Swamy had said that people keep telling with me that they should complain on this but I tell them that if people have rent and do it for rent, then let them do it. We said that ‘such things should be ignored in a democracy’.

Saurabh Dwivedi asked him the next question that you have the pole belt of every emerging person in politics and every person who has settled in politics. How come? Responding to this, Subramanian Swamy had said that my role is such that I studied in Delhi and all my classmates are settled in foreign embassies. Then I was also a professor at Harvard University for many years, so many of my students are in many places whom I have taught. Thirdly, I have not cheated anyone till date. Somebody gave me some information and I may have disclosed his name.

Describing the most Lallantop incident of his life, he had said that when every course was over in my class…. Students used to come from many countries, so I used to ask them a question that what kind of job would you look for. In which there will be risk taking or any such job in which your salary will increase by 5% every year. So Indian students used to talk about choosing the second option. It used to amaze me that the biggest drawback of our youth is that they are afraid to take risks.

During the interview, the anchor asked him the question that why was Atal Bihari Bajpai so angry with Subramanian Swamy? On this question of Saurabh Dwivedi, Subramanian Swamy laughed and said that I did not fit in his culture and his strategy. Taking your point forward, Swami had told that during the Emergency, Atal Bihari Bajpai wanted me not to do this underground work. When I went to Parliament and came, he praised my bravery but said that now emergency will never go away.

He told that Bajpai wanted me to surrender. But the workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were working for the underground organization, they said that you are doing very important work, you do not have to surrender. During the interview, Swamy had told that when you became the foreign minister, I wanted talks to strengthen our relationship with China. He had a second opinion in it, gradually these differences started coming in public. Along with this, Swamy had told that his favorite cricketer is Mahendra Singh Dhoni.





