bjp mp subramanian swamy taunted on pm modi over india china border dispute

Subramanian Swamy wrote in the tweet that in fact Modi does not even know that China is sitting on his chest and he is raising the slogan of no aaya nahi.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who surrounded his own government on the issue of China and border security, has once again taunted PM Modi. The BJP MP tweeted and wrote that Modi’s 56 inch wide chest is sitting on sugar and he is silent.

In fact, on Friday, a Twitter user named Pritam Sarvvidya shared a news in which the Defense Ministry of China targeted the US, saying that its border dispute with India is an issue between the two countries. Therefore, no third country should interfere in this dispute. Tweeting the same news, the user had also tagged BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in his tweet and wrote that now China is threatening America not to interfere.

Subramanian Swamy replied to the tweet and wrote that “working together” with India, China has asked the US to focus on its work as the Chinese are sitting on Modi’s 56-inch chest and they want it. Not even opposing. In fact, Modi does not even know that China is sitting on his chest and he is raising the slogan of Koi Aaya Nahi.

Working “closely” with India, China tells US to mind its own business since Chinese are sitting on Modi’s 56″ chest and he is not objecting. In fact, Modi is unaware of China sitting on his chest and is chanting “koi aaya nahin… “ — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 27, 2022

Let us inform that the 14th round of talks between India and China was held on 12 January. Prior to that, White House spokesperson Jen Pasky, while commenting on the ongoing border dispute between India and China, said that China tries to intimidate its neighbors and we are monitoring this behavior of China. Responding to the statement made by the US official, the Chinese Defense Ministry said that the border issue is a bilateral matter and both China and India oppose third party interference. The ongoing talks between the two countries have been positive. Both the countries are working together to solve the border problem.

It is noteworthy that in the month of May 2020, the armies of both the countries came face to face over the border dispute in Galvan Valley of Eastern Ladakh. The dispute that arose between the two countries turned violent when about 20 Indian soldiers died in the conflict in Galwan.