BJP MP subramanian swamy took jibe at government citing inflation

Responding to the BJP MP’s tweet, a user wrote that never thought that tomatoes would become as expensive as apples.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who surrounded his own government on different issues, has once again taunted the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Swamy, citing inflation, said that it is hoped that there will be relief soon.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted, “I have been told by many salaried middle class people that the prices of vegetables are skyrocketing. I hope people will get relief from this soon. Many users also reacted to this tweet of the BJP MP. Subramanian Swamy also replied to the tweets of several users.

Or is Modicomics since he does not know economics? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 22, 2021

A Twitter user named Sujay Gupta, reacting to the BJP MP’s tweet, wrote that it is completely Modinomics. The BJP MP also wrote in response to the user’s tweet that or it is Modicomics because they do not know economics. At the same time, Twitter handle @mrdisappoint also reacted to Swamy’s tweet and wrote that never thought that tomato would become as expensive as apple.

Apart from this, a user named Rajiv Prakash Saxena wrote that Sir not only vegetables but also household items like edible oil, pulses, flour, detergent prices are skyrocketing. At the same time, a user wrote that due to coming from the general middle class, we have stopped buying many vegetables after seeing the increasing prices of vegetables.