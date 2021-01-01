BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, while targeting Narendra Modi on the issue of Pakistan, said that PM will go to London with Imran Khan

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy attacked the Narendra Modi government. The BJP MP, who often took a dig at his own party, had targeted PM Modi on the issue of Pakistan. Taking a jibe at PM Modi, he said that Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan are going to be seen having dinner in London.

Actually, an important meeting was going to be held in Pakistan regarding the trade relationship with India. Before this meeting, it was expected that soon trade relations between the two countries would be restored. Meanwhile, PM Modi also wrote a letter on Pakistan’s National Day. In which he wrote that India aspires to have cordial relations with Pakistan. For this mutual trust and the end of terror is necessary. He wrote that the corona period is very difficult for humanity. I wish you and the people of Pakistan to brave this challenge.

Subramanian Swamy had tweeted on the same issue. He wrote through his tweet that, ‘Modi government has surrendered to Pakistan on Kashmir. In the coming days, Modi and Pak PM Imran will be seen having dinner in London. Swamy is often seen attacking the Modi government. Once a Twitter user asked Subramanian Swamy a question regarding Pakistan and Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Answering this question, Swamy took a jibe at Narendra Modi. He wrote, ‘Shut up! We are compromising with Pakistan by forgetting the old things at the behest of Arab Sikhs. We have a big Hindu heart emperor.

Taking his point forward, he wrote that the Russians have persuaded the Pakistani army to negotiate with India. The Arab sheikh, who rules Asia’s sin capital Dubai, has forcibly asked the Indian leadership to negotiate with Pakistan. About whether to vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir? No!! The memory of the Modi government has gone on that issue. Why? We can smile at it and bear it.

On the issue of China and Pakistan, Subramanian Swamy is seen speaking against his own party. In June last year, Subramanian Swamy had said on PM Modi about the clash between the Indian Army and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh that, ‘He has accepted and said that no one has come, no one has gone’. But I am saying everyday that fix China. Swamy had also said that China is sitting in our land. If someone is sitting on our wedding, will we talk to him? We will put them first. We said that China has made all the rumor airports etc. We should go to war with China and tell the world that 1962 will never happen again.





