BJP MP targeted the Kashi Vishwanath temple said- PM should not cheat the public in its name

Subramanian Swamy took a dig at PM Modi in Mathura Barsane on Monday. During this, along with the PM, he also took out his anger on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Said that both the PM and the Finance Minister are in arrogance.

BJP MP and senior leader Subramanian Swamy has once targeted PM Modi. This time he has objected to PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi and his statements regarding Kashi Vishwanath. He said that Modi ji should not cheat the public in the name of Kashi Vishwanath temple. In a tweet, he said, “Modi should not misappropriate the word Kashi Vishwanath temple for what Ahilyabhai, the queen of Holkar, had built for us.

Hindus forget the Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which was destroyed several times until a mosque was built on it by Aurangzeb. Even Nandi Bull has not forgotten this thing. Said that the Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath temple is still in the possession of a mosque forcibly built on it. No temporary fake version can replace it.

Subramanian Swamy, who came to a program in Mathura Barsane on Monday, took a dig at PM Modi there too. During this, along with the PM, he also took out his anger on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Swamy said that along with the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister also does not have the knowledge of economics. Both the PM and the Finance Minister are in arrogance.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, called ‘Kashi Vishwanath Dham’, in Varanasi and witnessed the grand Ganga ‘Aarti’ and ‘Light and Sound’ show in the evening. And worshiped Lord Vishwanath in the temple. He arrived here on Monday on a two-day visit. Varanasi has been the Prime Minister’s parliamentary constituency since 2014.

Modi had gone to the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple on Monday morning. Shortly after midnight, the Prime Minister, surrounded by SPG security personnel, was walking the streets of Varanasi near Godoulia Chowk, during which the road was decorated to welcome him and people chanted “Har Har Mahadev” and “Modi, Modi”. ‘ were shouting.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Inspecting major development works in Kashi. It is our endeavor to create the best possible infrastructure for this historic city.” Modi also shared photographs from his late night visit to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which he inaugurated a few hours ago. Modi stunned people by traveling at night like this, while the security personnel were making sure no one came near the prime minister.

Later in another tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Next stop… Banaras station. We are working to increase rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger friendly railway stations.” Was decorated and decorated. The Banaras railway station was earlier known as Manduadih and was renamed earlier this year.