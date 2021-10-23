bjp mp varun gandhi again attacked yogi adityanath led uttarpradesh government

BJP MP Varun Gandhi tweeted and wrote that when the common man needs the administrative system the most, he is left to his own condition at the same time. When everything has to be done by itself, then what is the use of the government?

BJP MP Varun Gandhi, who has surrounded his own party on many other issues including agricultural law for some time, has once again attacked the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh and said that what is the work of the government which does not work in difficult times. is of. Along with this, he also said about the farmer setting fire to his own crop due to non-selling of paddy in Lakhimpur Kheri that we need to rethink on agriculture policy.

Due to the heavy rains in the last days, there has been flood in the Terai districts including Pilbhit, Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh. BJP MP Varun Gandhi’s displeasure from Pilibhit towards the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh for not providing proper help to the flood victims once again came in front of everyone. He attacked the government led by his party by tweeting.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi tweeted that most of the Terai area is badly affected by the floods. Dry ration has been provided to the flood-affected people so that no family remains hungry till the end of this calamity. It is a pity that when the common man needs the administrative system the most, it is left to his own at the same time. When everything has to be done by itself, then what is the use of the government?

Apart from this, he also expressed his displeasure with the Uttar Pradesh government for setting fire to the paddy crop kept in the mandi by a farmer in Lakhimpur Kheri. In fact, a farmer from Lakhimpur district had come to the mandi about 14 days ago to sell his paddy. But he was being harassed by the officers and his paddy was not being sold. Because of which, in anger, he set fire to his paddy crop kept in the market by pouring petrol.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi targeted the state government over this issue of Lakhimpur Kheri and said that Samodh Singh, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, was roaming around in the mandis to sell his paddy crop for the last 15 days, when the paddy was sold. Otherwise, disappointed and set himself on fire. Where has this system brought the farmers to a stand? The need of the hour is to rethink agriculture policy.