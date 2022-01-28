bjp mp varun gandhi slams govt over unemployment twitter users reaction bihar student protest

There has been a continuous uproar in the country regarding unemployment. Students are now taking to the streets for rigging government jobs. For the past few days, students in Bihar have been agitating for jobs in railways. The Modi government, which is already facing the questions of the people on this matter, has now been questioned by its own MP Varun Gandhi.

BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi has targeted the government by sharing a video of a student from Bihar. He tweeted and said- “Unemployment is emerging as the biggest problem in the country today. The situation is getting dire. Turning away from it is like covering fire with cotton.”

On this tweet of Varun Gandhi, while some users were seen trying to troll him, some were also seen speaking in his support. Bharat Kamdar (@bvkamdar) took a jibe at Gandhi’s tweet and wrote- “Before 2014, even if there were ten children in a house, everyone had employment, every youth got a job in the government in a big position. Everyone had got employment, everyone was engaged in the development of the country, no one was destroying government property, nor did they conspire to break the country.

Another user Sandeep Aggarwal (@Sandeep70984250) attacked the students on the demand of government jobs and said – “Why are you running towards government jobs, is it because you will get a bonded salary, why not get a chance in the private sector? looking for Because one has to sweat there, here along with government jobs, ten types of free facilities are different.

On the other hand, a user named Deepak Singh Chauhan (@iamDpakSChauhan) in support of Varun Gandhi and took a jibe at the Modi government said – “When there is dishonesty in the mind of the Modi government of NDA and there is a mistake in the intention, then today you railway candidates have crores of applications. You mention Ashwani Vaishnav saheb. Sometimes you pat your 56-inch chest by describing simple tasks as mountains.

Apart from this, a user named Priya Hooda (@PriyaHooda_) said- “First, votes are sought from the youth by giving all kinds of jumlas by BJP. But when youths protest on the streets seeking employment, youths are beaten up badly by the BJP by ordering the police.

A user named Imran (@imran141516) wrote- “When it was time to change the prime minister, these blind devotees were roaming around with the writing ‘I am a chowkidar’. Today, when sticks started falling, I understood that do not become a worker of any party, become a citizen of the country. Your leader will be bigger than the worker, not you. By becoming a citizen, the country will be bigger.

Let us tell you that BJP MP Varun Gandhi has been writing against the government on many issues in recent times.