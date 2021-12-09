BJP MPs absent from Parliament even after Narendra Modi’s warning, the number of opposition members in Lok Sabha is more than the ruling party

Despite Prime Minister Modi’s warning, the attendance of BJP MPs remained low in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on Wednesday. At the same time, more number of MPs of the ruling party were present in the opposition house. Only 58 BJP MPs were present in the Lok Sabha at 11.10 am. At the same time, the seats of two rows of opposition were filled and 90 MPs were sitting there. However, the situation changed in a short while and BJP had 83 MPs, while only 81 opposition MPs remained.

Let us inform that Prime Minister Modi had clearly warned the MPs that everyone has to be present in the House from 11 am to 1 am. Although in the morning there were only 9 ministers with 58 members. The minister was the one who had to answer the questions. During the meeting of party MPs on Tuesday, PM Modi had said that MPs should change their attitude or else a big change will have to be made.

