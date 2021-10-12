BJP NDA Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wants Tesla to made in India to tell Elon Musk do not bring China made Cars ..want Nitin Gadkari, said to Elon Musk – don’t bring Chinese made cars

Gadkari also told that he himself has taken the initiative and converted his tractor into a CNG vehicle.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari wants Tesla vehicles to be made in India. He has asked Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk not to bring Chinese made cars to India in this regard.

Gadkari said these things during ‘India Today Conclave 2021’. He said, “I have told Tesla not to sell Chinese manufactured e-cars in India. You should manufacture electric cars in our own country and export them from here too.” The minister also said that since India is rapidly moving towards e-vehicles, there is a golden opportunity for Tesla here.

A few days before Gadkari’s recent statement, Musk had said that he wants to launch his vehicles in India, but the import duty in India on e-vehicles is “higher than other countries in the world”.

Let us tell you that in order to reduce the dependence on import of crude oil and fuel gases, the emphasis is currently on increasing the pace of production of biofuels in the country. While addressing the International Soyabean Conference of Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday through video conference, Gadkari said that he himself has taken the initiative and converted his tractor into a CNG vehicle.

He said, “I myself have converted my (diesel-powered) tractor into a CNG-powered vehicle. To reduce our dependence on imports of crude oil and fuel gases, we should promote production of bio-fuels like Bio-CNG and Bio-LNG from field stubble (crop waste) of crops like soybean, wheat, paddy, cotton etc. This will also give additional income to the farmers from farming.”

The Road Transport Minister has said this at a time when the prices of petroleum fuels in the country have reached a record level due to the rise in international crude oil prices, which has increased the burden of inflation on the common man.

Gadkari also told that at present, India is importing 65 percent of its edible oil requirement and the country has to spend one lakh 40 thousand crore rupees every year on this import. “Due to this import, on one hand the prices of edible oils are high in the consumer market of the country, on the other hand the domestic farmers growing oilseeds are not getting good price for their produce,” he said.

Gadkari stressed that in order to achieve India’s goal of self-reliance in edible oil production, the country should move towards development of GM soybean seeds on the lines of Mustard Gene Enhanced (GM) seeds as existing seeds of soybean There are different drawbacks. He said, “I have also discussed with the Prime Minister (regarding GM seeds of soybeans) and I know that many people in the country oppose GM seeds of food crops. But we cannot stop the import of soybean oil from other countries, which is extracted from GM soybeans.”

The Union Minister also said that there is a need for detailed research on making food products from soya oil cake (the residue after extraction of soybean oil) to address malnutrition, especially in tribal areas. He said, “Thousands of people of tribal community are dying due to malnutrition due to lack of protein in many areas in our country. Protein is found in abundance in soya cake.

Gadkari appealed to the agricultural scientists of India to try to initiate a joint development program of seed development with the top global producers of this oilseed crop-USA, Brazil and Argentina to increase the production capacity per acre of soybean.