BJP of 42 is heavy on Congress of 137: No face, no permanent president in the midst of breakups… know why INC kept on shrinking?

The Congress, the 137-year-old party of the country, is constantly shrinking in front of the 42-year-old BJP. BJP is overshadowing Congress. The condition is that along with the Center, BJP has government in 18 states, whereas Congress has government in only four states. Congress leaders do not consider themselves responsible for this condition of the Congress, while the mutual division and break-up within the Congress is clearly visible.

In the function organized on the 42nd Foundation Day of BJP on Wednesday, PM Modi had said that while the Bharatiya Janata Party is dedicated to “Rashtra Bhakti”, the dedication of the opposition parties is towards “Parivar Bhakti”. Terming family parties as enemies of democracy, Modi also said that such parties do not understand the Constitution and constitutional institutions, they never let the country’s talent and youth power move forward, but always “betrayed” them.

In the last 38 years, in comparison to the Congress, the BJP has been steadily moving ahead, while the Congress has been lagging behind. In 1984, the BJP had only two MPs, while the Congress had 404 MPs. In 1998, the number of MPs with the BJP increased to 182, while that of the Congress was reduced to 141. Now in 2022 the BJP has reached 301, while the Congress has only 53 MPs left.

The Congress says that the secularism of the country is in danger because of the BJP, while the condition of the Congress is that its own existence seems to be in danger. BJP celebrates its foundation day with enthusiasm, whereas Congress never sees any such gaiety. The BJP proudly says that it has a powerful leader like Modi, while many leaders in the Congress, including G-23, keep protesting against their president and are clamoring for no permanent president.

The BJP immediately after winning one election starts preparing for the other, whereas the Congress does not properly brainstorm on its defeat nor does it try to understand where the shortfall is. The BJP has a strong organisation, whereas the Congress does not seem to have anything like this on the ground.

