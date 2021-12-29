BJP opened front regarding Malegaon blasts, Sambit Patra said – Conspiracy against Hindu was the result; CM Yogi said this thing

A witness in the Malegaon bomb blast case has retracted his statement, saying that the ATS had forced him to name Yogi Adityanath and four RSS leaders. Now BJP is attacking Congress for this.

After a witness turned hostile and new revelations in the Malegaon bomb blast case, the BJP has become an attacker on the Congress. With this revelation made before the UP elections, BJP is once again accusing the Congress of conspiring against Hindus. From CM Yogi to Sambit Patra, the Congress is being aggressive.

In fact, a witness in the NIA court retracted his earlier statement and said that the ATS had forced him to name Yogi Adityanath and four RSS leaders. The blast took place in 2008, and so far 15 out of 20 witnesses in the case have turned hostile.

Regarding this, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra held a press conference in Delhi and attacked the Congress in a systematic manner. Patra said during this time- “You can imagine, what kind of hatred must have been in the mind of Congress party towards Hindus and how big this conspiracy must have been that even after so many years the leaves of conspiracy are being opened layer after layer”.

Patra further said that think that these people will go to any extent to defame the sages, saints, monasteries, to defame the Chief Minister of UP, to defame saffron. They do the work of harassing people and telling lies. He said that it was a big conspiracy, there is no doubt about it.

At the same time, CM Yogi has also made a big attack on the Congress regarding this. While addressing the Jan Vishwas Yatra in Farrukhabad, UP, the CM said that the Congress has ruled the country for the longest time. At that time Congress used to implicate BJP workers, leaders, RSS leaders as well as Hindu leaders in false cases. He said- You must have seen in Malegaon blast. The mischief of Congress is a crime against the country and Congress should apologize for it”.

Further, CM Yogi accused the Congress and said that these people have been raising terrorists. While in power, Congress used to file false cases against Hindu organizations.