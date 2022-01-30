bjp prem shukla attack on sp in aajtak debate said akhilesh insulted ajit singh

In the first phase of UP elections, votes are to be cast in western UP. Here the alliance of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal is seen giving competition to BJP in the electoral fray. The BJP seems to be in trouble in Jatland due to the farmers’ agitation and the anti-incumbency wave. This is the reason why BJP leaders are now trying to woo the Jat community here. In this sequence, Amit Shah has also invited Jayant Chaudhary to come with him. However, Jayant refused, giving a stern answer.

A similar view has been seen in an ongoing debate on Aaj Tak. When BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla raised the issue of insulting Chaudhary Ajit Singh, SP spokesperson Manoj Singh Kakka retaliated strongly.

When BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla was asked by the anchor why BJP is after Jayant Chaudhary… To this Prem Shukla said – “We are reminding again and again that this is Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Singh Yadav’s father, who A dagger was thrown in the back of Ajit Singh to snatch the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh. It is the same Akhilesh Yadav who repeatedly humiliated Ajit Singh. Then Ajit Singh had said that the car in which the red flag, understand that the goon is sitting in it.

After this, retaliated to Prem Shukla, SP spokesperson Manoj Singh Kakka said that BJP is losing in UP, so it is talking like this. Speaking on the issue of Kairana, the SP spokesperson said- “From 1942 to 1948, the Hindu Mahasabha ran governments in collaboration with the Muslim League in Sindh province… who went and offered chadar”.

Let us inform that in western UP, BJP is asking for votes from the public reminding the Kairana exodus and Muzaffarnagar riots. At the same time, SP and RLD say that BJP has insulted the farmers and BJP is going to lose here, so it is misleading the public by saying such things.