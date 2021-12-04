BJP preparing to lay election board with Captain Amarinder Singh in Punjab, Amit Shah made it clear

To conquer Punjab, BJP has made up its mind to enter the fray by tightening its back. Home Minister Amit Shah indicated that the saffron party is not going to make any alliance with the Akali Dal this time. Rather, his party will join forces with Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who broke away from Akali Dal, besides Captain Amarinder.

In the HT Summit, Shah told that after the return of agricultural laws, there is a positive atmosphere towards his party in Punjab. The way PM Modi has withdrawn all the three laws with a big heart, he is feeling that there is no resentment towards BJP in Punjab anymore. To make a strong front in the elections, his team is talking to Captain Amarinder Singh Saheb, while Sukhdev Singh is also in constant touch with Dhindsa. Shah believes that Punjab elections will be fought on merit. His party will be able to put up a great performance by forming alliances.

Though Shah feels that there is no longer any resentment towards the BJP in Punjab, but the situation does not seem to have turned much favorable given the attitude of the farmer leaders. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is as sharp as ever. On Monday, when the government got the draft of withdrawal of all three agriculture bills passed by Parliament, he said that once President Ram Nath Kovind gets the assent, then there will be a churn on other issues including the death of 750 farmers. Tikait said that with the deaths of 750 farmers and cases registered against them, a battle is yet to be fought over the MSP. Once the withdrawal process is completed, after that the front will brainstorm on all the issues and formulate a further strategy.

On the other hand, SKM also believes that farmers have suffered a lot during a year. Leaving their homes, they are lying on the border of Delhi. Farmers are protesting without worrying about winter, heat and rain. Farmer leaders say that till the law is not made on MSP, farmers will not return to their homes. The United Kisan Morcha is also holding a meeting today to decide the future strategy. The front says that the government had asked for 5 names for talks. There is a churning going on today about which leaders should go for talks.