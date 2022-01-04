BJP president JP Nadda furious over arresting party Telangana chief said this religious war will fight till end

A “Save Democracy in Telangana” rally was organized at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Secunderabad to protest the arrest of BJP’s Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Party President JP Nadda has strongly opposed the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and party’s Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay. Against this on Tuesday, the party protested despite the ban. In Hyderabad, he said, “It is a ‘dharma yudh’ for us. We will take all legal recourse and fight democratically till the end. We will not go ahead with the laws and will continue our fight.”

BJP President JP Nadda paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi as part of the party’s “peace rally” to protest the arrest of Bandi Sanjay. When Nadda arrived at the city airport on Tuesday evening to participate in a party rally, the police refused to allow him to hold the rally in view of the prohibitory orders related to COVID-19. This was followed by high voltage drama.

Nadda told reporters at the airport that the city’s Joint Commissioner of Police Karthikeya met him and said that the COVID-19 norms should be followed. No permission has been given for the event.

Many people commented on Nadda’s statement. Mr.Rakesh@Rocky8782 A user by the name wrote, “When the court has given the judicial verdict, then which democracy are you talking about?” nationfirst@NationFirst__Wrote, “BJP is such a party that infiltrates religion everywhere.” observer @Observer771Another user by the name wrote, “If Congress had been arrested, the Supreme Court would have opened tonight too.”

The BJP president said that he told the police officer that they would follow all the norms of COVID-19 and go to lay a wreath at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a democratic manner. He requested the police officer to make necessary arrangements so that he can pay his respects at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi as per norms. However, the police officer expressed his inability saying that he did not have permission to do so.

Nadda told the police officer, “I will follow the norms completely. Where you feel that I am not following you can tell me and I adopted the norms. I will go by the norms. They can tell me where they think I’m not following it. If there is any deficiency in adhering to the norms, I will make up for it, “But, I will go to pay homage at Gandhiji’s statue in a democratic manner and within the system.”

A “Save Democracy in Telangana” rally was organized at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Secunderabad to protest the arrest of BJP’s Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday.