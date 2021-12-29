BJP sambit patra press conference on PM modi kanpur rally conspiracy attack on Samajwadi party for planning riot

BJP has accused SP of spreading riots during PM Modi’s program in Kanpur. Kanpur Police has also registered an FIR in this regard.

The BJP has accused the SP that the student wing of the Samajwadi Party had hatched a conspiracy to riot during PM Modi’s Kanpur rally. This rally of PM took place on Tuesday. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has made these allegations by holding a press conference in Delhi.

In fact, before the PM’s rally, the Kanpur Police has arrested a SP leader in the case of burning a car and creating a nuisance. Regarding this, now Sambit Patra has claimed that this nuisance was created to spread violence during PM Modi’s program.

Patra said that SP workers put BJP flags and PM’s posters in their vehicle first, then vandalized it and set it on fire. A video of this incident was made viral on social media, so that BJP workers watch this video and get infuriated so that violence can happen.

Addressing the press conference in Delhi, Sambit Patra said- “SP workers broke the car, later when through CCTV footage and police investigation it came to know that it was actually the vehicle, not the car of a BJP worker. Yes, this car belonged to a worker of the Samajwadi Party, this car was decorated in such a way as if it was a BJP vehicle, and this car was vandalized, an attempt was made to arson.

He further said that by shooting a video of this incident near the venue of the rally in such a way that we are creating a ruckus, this message was made viral by sharing it on social media. The purpose of the SP leaders was that BJP workers should see this video and they would get angry after seeing it. So that riots can start in Kanpur.

The police have also registered a case in this matter and arrested an SP leader. At the same time, five SP workers have also been detained for questioning in this case. According to the police, this is an incident of Naubasta police station area. The police have identified all the miscreants, the process of arrest is going on.