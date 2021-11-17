BJP Sambit Patra Slams Kejriwal Governmet Over Pollution in Delhi NCT Says Spend Only 40 Thousand – Sambit Patra said

BJP took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal over the problem of pollution in Delhi. Citing statistics, he alleged that the state government spent more publicity than bio-de-composer. Let us tell you that by spraying the chemical solution of bio de-composer, the stubble is rotted and it does not spread pollution.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, citing a RTI reply received from the state government, said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government purchased bio-de-composer from Pusa for Rs 40,000 and benefitted 310 farmers of the capital. Apart from this, Rs 35,780 was spent on jaggery and gram flour, which is used with chemical solution, he sarcastically said. Besides, Rs 13.20 lakh was spent on tractor rentals and Rs 9.64 lakh on tents etc.

Patra said that the Kejriwal government spent Rs 15,80, 36,828 through advertisements to make farmers across the country aware against stubble burning. He said, “There is a difference of four thousand times between work and appearance. What is work? Did work of 40 thousand rupees and advertised 16 crores. Work is like a small stick i.e. straw and has been shown like a crop… Arvind Kejriwal ji is doing this harvest. Sowing Rs 40,000 and harvesting Rs 16 crore. This is what their politics is going on.

The BJP leader said that this money could have been better used in the fight against pollution. He alleged that like the issue of stubble, Arvind Kejriwal keeps blaming other states for every problem. He said that if there is maximum pollution anywhere in the whole of India, it is in Delhi and discussions are being held from Parliament to the Supreme Court regarding stubble. He said that Kejriwal often blames Punjab, Haryana and other adjoining states for the pollution in Delhi.

Expressing surprise, Patra said, “Kejriwal blames the farmers of Punjab and Haryana for the pollution caused in Delhi. But the question arises if the farmers of Punjab are polluting Delhi due to stubble burning in Punjab and if the farmers of Punjab are polluting Delhi by burning stubble in Haryana, then the maximum pollution should be in Punjab and Haryana.

He said that the air quality of Delhi is the worst and somewhere apart from pollution, there is politics in the air of Delhi, that is why there is dirt in the air. “Something or the other is wrong,” he said, adding that the Kejriwal government had to listen to the Supreme Court to blame others for pollution.

Delhi State BJP President Adesh Kumar Gupta on the occasion accused Kejriwal of adopting a “reckless” approach to deal with the crisis and said that most of the promises made by the state government to solve the problem. not completed.