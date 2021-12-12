BJP spokesperson asked – What is the justification for abusing Hindus in price rise rally, Congress leader said this thing

Shahzad Poonawalla said that the inflation is highest in Rajasthan. In such a situation, instead of attacking inflation in the Congress rally, the work of abusing Hindus is being done.

A new debate has started after Rahul Gandhi’s statement of Hindu and Hindutvawadis in Jaipur rally. If the BJP believes that what was the justification for abusing Hindus in the price rally, then the Congress retaliated and called the saffron party a devil party.

Shahzad Poonawalla said that the inflation is highest in Rajasthan. In such a situation, instead of attacking inflation in the Congress rally, the work of abusing Hindus is being done. He said that there was no difference between Hindus and Hindutvawadis. Like India and Indian and Rome and Roman are one.

Congress spokesperson Ajay Arora said that do not incite hatred in the country, there is enough fire in the stomach to burn. When Poonawalla took a jibe at his lion, Arora said that BJP only has politics to divide Hindus and Muslims. He said that if I take the name of Ram, then you provoke. He said that this work is done by the devil.

In Jaipur, outside the rally venue, when people were consulted on Hindutva and Hindutva, they gave mixed answers. The Congress leader said that it was clear from the sentiments of the people that they agree with Rahul. Making a scathing attack on BJP, he said that they have nothing.

On the other hand, people expressed different opinions on social media. One said that perhaps till date no BJP person has given the definition of our Hindutva. Only Hindutva talks about Hindutva and BJP’s monopoly on Hindus. So it is difficult to know who is right and who is wrong. One said – no one is giving streets to Hindus. The question is about Hindutva. Don’t misrepresent you guys.

It is worth noting that Rahul said in a rally in Jaipur that India is a country of Hindus and not of Hindutvawadis. Rahul said that I am not a Hindutvawadi but a Hindu. Today the Hindutvawadis have given things like inflation and pain to the country. They need power at any cost. In order to save their existence, they are trying to trick people into giving the illusion of Hindutva. They know that if people are not tricked then they will not get power.