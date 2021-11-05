BJP spokesperson clashed with Raghav in the middle debate on Parali, AAP leader started talking about Mike pollution, anchor had to intervene

In a TV debate on rising pollution in Delhi, AAP leader Raghav Chadha and BJP’s RP Singh were seen fighting over the issue of stubble. Raghav blamed stubble and firecrackers for the pollution.

After the rising level of pollution in Delhi, now the parties have started playing the game of blame game on each other. While the ruling party of Delhi is blaming stubble and firecrackers for this pollution, the opposition is blaming the government’s failure for it. In a TV debate too, the spokespersons of AAP, BJP and Congress were seen fighting in a similar fashion.

Aam Aadmi Party’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha, while participating in an ongoing debate on Aaj Tak, said that stubble is also responsible for pollution. On the questions asked by anchor Anjana Om Kashyap, the AAP leader said- “The Delhi government has taken two dozen steps to reduce pollution in Delhi. When you told the BJP spokesperson that to stop the stubble, the Haryana government of the BJP should reduce the number of incidents of stubble burning by spraying this decompressor spreader, then they say that you come sit with us, you have tea. We will suggest you”.

The AAP leader further said that when the solution is there, when the spreader of Pusa Bio-De Composer is there, why don’t you implement it in Haryana. So they won’t answer. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson RP Singh interrupted Raghav and started speaking. After which the arrows of words started falling from both the sides. Raghav Chadha started talking about mike pollution on this act of BJP spokesperson. After which Anjana Om Kashyap, who was present as an anchor, had to speak between the two. After intervening between them, this debate could proceed again.

After this, the BJP spokesperson retorted saying that the Kejriwal government did not add a single bus in seven years, what it should have done, it did not do it. So blaming others. If there is an effect of stubble, then why is there no other place.

After AAP-BJP, when the Congress spokesperson’s turn came in this debate, he also strongly countered the allegations of Raghav Chadha. Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma said that stubble burning does not affect in Bathinda, neither in Chandigarh, nor in Karnal, nor in Panipat. There is a direct effect on Delhi directly, I do not know what is the scientific reason for this.