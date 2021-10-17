BJP spokesperson said Babar-Humayun road will be found at India Gate circle but not Rana Pratap, Congress retaliated, Indira cut Pakistan into two pieces

The Congress was taunting the BJP that the Congress did the work of changing the geography, but their leaders do the work of worshiping at Jinnah’s tomb. On the charge of changing the history of BJP, he said that if Vajpayee was the PM for six years, then why the NSA was not imposed on those who created history.

During the debate on VD Savarkar, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi took a jibe at the Congress and said that ‘You will get Babar and Humayun Road at India Gate Circle but Rana Pratap Road will not be found. On this, Congress’s Acharya Pramod Krishnan retaliated and said that their leader Indira Gandhi had divided Pakistan into two pieces.

In the debate on News18, Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked the Congress and said that these people glorify the Mughals but take pride in insulting the patriots. He said that Veer Savarkar dedicated his entire life for the freedom struggle of the country. He kept serving his sentence in black water. But Congress does not see patriotism in it. This party has a dual character. After all, what does the Congress want to express by insulting the patriots?

Congress spokesperson Acharya Pramod Krishnan said that the way Savarkar is being talked about is only for his own personal interest. BJP is feeling that this can be a way to unite Hindus ahead of UP elections. He said that Congress always worked in the interest of the country. It was Indira Gandhi who split Pakistan into two pieces. BJP can only do big things. But on the ground they neither have anything to say nor can they say. They only mislead people by talking air.

Indira Gandhi divided Pakistan in two, and she prostrated at Jinnah’s tomb – Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Congress#this_country_hai_ours @AMISHDEVGAN @AcharyaPramodk pic.twitter.com/zCEZARSy6E — News18 India (@News18India) October 17, 2021

The atmosphere was so acrimonious that anchor Amish Devgan had to intervene. His question was that if Savarkar was a traitor, then why is Rahul running the government with Shiv Sena. His question was whether Congress is allergic to Savarkar. While he fought for the freedom of the country.

The Congress panelist said that he is accepting the contribution of Savarkar but did he not write the mercy petition. He also had a heated argument with panelist Uday about his point. He took a jibe at the BJP that the Congress did the work of changing the geography, but their leaders work to prostrate at Jinnah’s tomb. On the charge of changing the history of BJP, he said that if Vajpayee was the PM for six years, then why the NSA was not imposed on those who created history.