BJP spokesperson said – whenever Hindus are divided, then they will be cut, then in response Ansar Raza said this thing

Sudhanshu said that if there is a crowd and a person is wearing a tilak, if he says bomb-bomb, then people will say naive. But if a Muslim says bomb, there will be a stampede. The BJP MP said that if the cleric says bomb-bomb, then what will happen, it cannot even be imagined.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said in a TV debate that Hindu was often cut off because he was a minority. He said that now the time has come for Hindus to unite. If a Hindu is divided, he will be cut. In response, Ansar Raza said – What was not cut in Meerut? There was a heated argument between the two on this.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said in TV debate on News18 that in Kabul one third Hindu was Sikh but in fifty sixty years it was finished. Lahore Karachi was once a part of India but Hindu Sikhism ended there too. There were 75 percent Hindus in Lahore and about 60-56 percent Hindus in Karachi, but where have they gone today. He said the same thing about Kashmiri Pandits.

The MP said that in Assam, Mallapuram, Malda as well as Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Hindus were almost eliminated. Sudhanshu used to say that wherever a Hindu is divided, it will be cut. Hindus will have to stay united or else they will perish like Pakistan and Afghanistan. He said that the biggest need of today is the unity of Hindus.

Sudhanshu said that if there is a crowd and a person is wearing a tilak, if he says bomb-bomb, then people will say naive. But if a Muslim says bomb, there will be a stampede. The BJP MP said that if the cleric says bomb-bomb, then what will happen, it cannot even be imagined. He said that Imam Hussain was killed by saying Allah o Akbar and not by chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

Why did Shoaib Jamai get furious when the audience present in the debate asked the question?#this_country_hai_ours @AMISHDEVGAN @shoaibJamei pic.twitter.com/HACdHHedWt — News18 India (@News18India) November 14, 2021

In the debate, he had several altercations with his opponent panelist Ansar Raza. The Muslim leader expressed strong opposition to his words. When Sudhanshu commented on Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Muslim panelists reminisced about the atrocities against Muslims in Gujarat and Moradabad, Meerut, Bhagalpur. During this, Sudhanshu also got very angry with his comment.

On the other hand, an unpleasant situation arose in the debate when a man wearing a cap asked question to Ansar Raza in the debate. He said that these people are fake. They have been called with money. When anchor Amish Devgan asked him a question, he got upset.