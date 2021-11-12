bjp spokesperson said who called bhagat singh as terrorist congress gave him padma award congress leader gaurav vallabh replied in news 24 tv debate

The ruckus on the statement made by film actress Kangana Ranaut regarding the country’s independence is not taking its name to stop. During the TV debate on the same issue, when the BJP spokesperson said that those who called Bhagat Singh a terrorist were given Padma Shri by the Congress, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh also responded to his statement.

In the debate show of anchor Sandeep Choudhary on TV channel News 24, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh told BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash about film actress Kangana Ranaut’s statement of independence, that you should condemn that actress in this debate and take back the Padma award from the government. ask for At the same time, asking the question about Salman Khurshid’s new book, he said that have you read that book.

In response, BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash said that I completely condemn Kangana Ranaut’s statement and what she said is absolutely wrong. But I want to ask Gaurav Vallabh that the historians to whom you gave Padma Vibhushan had called Bhagat Singh a terrorist. Will you answer for that? Will you apologize for that? Further, regarding Salman Khurshid’s book, he said whether this is the official stand of the Congress party. If yes, will you apologize to 100 crore Hindus?

After this Gaurav Vallabh said that he did not read the book. He tried to make a fabricated cover by taking two lines of the book. Now tell me that Jaswant Singh wrote a book in which he wrote that Jinnah is the ambassador of Hindu Muslim brotherhood. Do you agree with him. Advani goes to Jinnah’s tomb and writes that he is the messenger of Hindu-Muslim unity. They also say that Jinnah is the world’s biggest secular leader, so do you agree with him. There can be no bigger leader in BJP than LK Advani and these words are his.

It is worth noting that recently, during a news channel program, film actress Kangana Ranaut had named many freedom fighters and said that these people knew that blood would flow. But it will not be Indian blood. It was not freedom but begging. The freedom we got was given in 2014. Due to his statement, many parties including Congress have demanded withdrawal of Padma award.